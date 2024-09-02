12-year-old pianist triumphs at international competitions

ANTALYA

In the southern province of Antalya, 12-year-old Bade Uygun has emerged as a rising star in the world of classical music, winning two world championships and multiple gold medals in just one year.

Uygun, an 8th-grade student, began playing the piano at the age of five and has since dedicated herself to mastering the instrument.

Uygun’s hard work paid off when she clinched first place at a prestigious international music competition in Vienna, Austria. Competing against musicians from 72 countries.

She also went on to win the Grand Prize Virtuoso at another international competition in Barcelona, Spain, where 32 countries were represented.

Reflecting on her achievements, Uygun stated, “I had to work very hard to achieve this. The jury applauded me for a long time, and I was very proud. It is an honor to represent my country in international competition as Turkish youth.”

Uygun, who also plays the violin and side flute, emphasized her commitment to following in the footsteps of classical greats.

“My dream is to follow in Mozart’s footsteps. Of course, Beethoven and Bach are also very important.”

Her success in Barcelona included a standout performance of Bach’s “Invention 13,” a piece even conservatory students often struggle with. Uygun spent 1.5 months practicing the piece intensively to perfect her execution.

Süreyya Şahabi, Uygun’s piano and violin teacher, expressed pride in her student’s accomplishments. “She performs every piece given to her with dedication, seeks to understand every detail, and never hesitates to put in extra effort.”

Looking ahead, Uygun aims to continue representing Türkiye on the international stage.

“I want to play Turkish pieces,” she said.

Uygun is now preparing for the Philadelphia International Music Camp next year, with hopes of continuing her winning streak.