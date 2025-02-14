12-month ahead inflation expectations improve: Survey

ANKARA
The 12-month ahead inflation expectations ticked down from 25.38 percent in January to 25.26 percent in February, a Central Bank survey has shown.

However, participants of the survey lifted their inflation expectations for the end of 2025 from a previous 27.05 percent to 28.3 percent.

Earlier this month, the Central Bank lifted its annual consumer inflation forecast for 2025 from the previous 21 percent to 24 percent, while keeping its forecast for 2026 unchanged at 12 percent.

Türkiye's annual inflation rate dropped to a 19-month low of 42.12 percent in January with consumer prices rising 5.03 percent from the previous month, according to the latest official data.

Participants of the survey expect the Turkish economy to grow by 3 percent this year, a downward revision from the January survey’s 3.1 percent.

They kept their GDP growth forecast for 2026 unchanged at 3.9 percent.

The current account deficit is expected to be $18.78 billion this year, the survey showed.

The Central Bank reported earlier this week that the country’s current account deficit shrank from $39.9 billion in 2023 to $9.97 billion in 2024.

