12-million-year-old whale fossil skull found in Maryland

12-million-year-old whale fossil skull found in Maryland

WASHINGTON
12-million-year-old whale fossil skull found in Maryland

A whale skull fossil estimated to be some 12 million years old has been found on a beach in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, according to a local museum.

The discovery was made in October by a Pennsylvania man, Cody Goddard, who was searching for fossils and shark’s teeth, the Calvert Marine Museum said in a statement.

“It felt like we had won the World Cup of Paleontology!” said Stephen Godfrey, curator of paleontology at the museum in the eastern U.S. state.

“We don’t yet know what species of Miocene baleen whale this is,” he said. “That we will only know once it has been prepared.”

The museum said that it took two months to extract and move the skull, which was encased in a hardened block of sediment and weighs around 650 pounds (295 kilograms).

It is the most complete fossil whale skull ever recovered in the Calvert Cliffs area, according to the museum, and has been christened “Cody” for its finder.

Godfrey said the skull has been moved to the museum’s Fossil Preparation Lab and specialized tools will be used to remove the sediment that encases most of it, a process that will take many months.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye slams Sweden over anti-Islam, anti-Türkiye acts

Türkiye slams Sweden over anti-Islam, anti-Türkiye acts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams Sweden over anti-Islam, anti-Türkiye acts

    Türkiye slams Sweden over anti-Islam, anti-Türkiye acts

  2. Vine wins Tour Down Under

    Vine wins Tour Down Under

  3. Depleted Celtics edge Raptors

    Depleted Celtics edge Raptors

  4. Swiatek, Gauff dumped out in more Australian Open shocks

    Swiatek, Gauff dumped out in more Australian Open shocks

  5. Ukraine's Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash

    Ukraine's Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash
Recommended
Star visibility eroding rapidly as night sky gets brighter: Study

Star visibility eroding rapidly as night sky gets brighter: Study
Plastic pirouettes: Japan’s recycled bottle ballet

Plastic pirouettes: Japan’s recycled bottle ballet
Australian rangers find ‘monster’ 2.7 kg cane toad

Australian rangers find ‘monster’ 2.7 kg cane toad
Mountain rescuers search for actor Julian Sands

Mountain rescuers search for actor Julian Sands
Baldwin to face charge over shooting

Baldwin to face charge over shooting
Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby dies at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby dies at 81
WORLD Ukraines Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held an emotional meeting Saturday with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week.

ECONOMY Netflix soars to 230 mln subscribers, co-founder steps down

Netflix soars to 230 mln subscribers, co-founder steps down

U.S. streaming giant Netflix ended last year with more than 230 million global subscribers, it said on Jan. 19, beating analysts’ expectations as hits such as “Wednesday” and “Harry & Meghan” enticed new viewers.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.