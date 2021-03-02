110 ancient coins seized in southeastern Turkey

  • March 02 2021 07:00:00

ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency
At least 110 ancient gold coins were seized and a suspect was arrested in an anti-smuggling operation in southeastern Turkey, a security source said on March 1.

Gendarmerie teams fighting organized crime in Şanlıurfa province raided the address of the suspect, who was learned to be smuggling historical artifacts, in Viranşehir district, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The coins, which were handed to the Directorate of Museum in Şanlıurfa, belong to the Byzantine period, according to the source.

