11 climbers dead, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

11 climbers dead, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

PADANG
11 climbers dead, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

The bodies of 11 climbers were recovered Monday after a furious eruption of the Mount Marapi volcano as Indonesian rescuers searched for at least 22 others reportedly missing.

Mount Marapi in Agam district in West Sumatra province spewed thick columns of ash as high as 3,000 meters into the sky in a sudden eruption Sunday and hot ash clouds spread several kilometers. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed by tons of volcanic debris.

About 75 climbers started their way up the nearly 2,900-meter mountain on Saturday and became stranded.

Eight of those rescued Sunday were rushed to hospitals with burn wounds and one also had a broken limb, said Hari Agustian, an official at the local Search and Rescue Agency in Padang, the provincial capital.

West Sumatra’s Search and Rescue Agency head Abdul Malik said rescuers on Monday morning found 11 bodies of climbers as they searched for those who still missing and rescued three others.

“The evacuation process of the bodies and survivors are still ongoing,” he said, adding that rescuers are still searching for 22 climbers reportedly still missing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The environment: another victim of Russias invasion

The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion
LATEST NEWS

  1. The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

    The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

  2. 11 climbers dead, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

    11 climbers dead, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

  3. Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off southern Philippines

    Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off southern Philippines

  4. Israel expands its offensive, intensifies strikes in Gaza

    Israel expands its offensive, intensifies strikes in Gaza

  5. Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

    Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months
Recommended
The environment: another victim of Russias invasion

The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion
Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off southern Philippines

Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off southern Philippines
Israel expands its offensive, intensifies strikes in Gaza

Israel expands its offensive, intensifies strikes in Gaza
Ukraine accuses Russia of killing surrendering soldiers

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing surrendering soldiers
Four killed in bomb attack on Catholic mass in Philippines

Four killed in bomb attack on Catholic mass in Philippines
German tourist killed, two others injured in central Paris attack

German tourist killed, two others injured in central Paris attack
WORLD The environment: another victim of Russias invasion

The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

Ravaged forests, flooded towns and dead dolphins: after nearly two years of war in Ukraine, experts say environmental damage is becoming an "enormous" tragedy that will affect generations to come.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s export revenues amounted to $232.9 billion in the January-November period, rising 0.7 percent from a year ago, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.