105 tons of paper recycled through Zero Waste Project in parliament

105 tons of paper recycled through Zero Waste Project in parliament

ANKARA
105 tons of paper recycled through Zero Waste Project in parliament

Within the scope of the Zero Waste Project aiming at reducing Türkiye's waste burden, 105 tons of paper and cardboard were recycled in the parliament in 2023, officals have informed. 

The project, which is carried out under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan has been meticulously implemented by the parliament since 2018.

With the savings and recoveries made in 2023, the parliament prevented a total of 17 tons of greenhouse gas emissions and saved 4 billion tons of water and 530,000 kilowatt-hours of energy.

The parliament recycled 105 tons of paper and cardboard in 2023, preventing 1,768 trees from being cut down.

In addition, 33 barrels of oil were saved by recycling 2 tons of plastic within the scope of the project.

Organic, non-recyclable, paper, plastic, glass and metal wastes are collected in waste sorting bins. Final sorting of these wastes is carried out in a controlled manner. Organic wastes (vegetable and fruit scraps) generated during food preparation and tea pulp generated in tea stoves are collected to be used as organic fertilizer.

Vegetable waste oil generated after frying is delivered to companies licensed by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, hazardous waste is delivered to companies licensed and contracted by the ministry, waste batteries are delivered to authorized institutions and waste mineral oil from vehicle maintenance and repair shops is collected in barrels and delivered to licensed companies.

“Greenery materials in kitchens and fruit and vegetable peels are converted into organic fertilizer by adding non-chemical substances,” the parliament staff said.

Zero waste training is also being provided to parliamentary staff. Within the scope of the program organized in cooperation with the ministry, staff working in the field of food and beverage and cleaning services are being trained first. The training aims to reduce waste in production, consumption and service processes, prioritize reuse and reduce the amount of waste through recycling.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden slams Trumps appalling and dangerous NATO comments

Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

    Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

  2. Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate

    Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate

  3. Beyonce, Swift command conversation as Usher helms halftime

    Beyonce, Swift command conversation as Usher helms halftime

  4. Hamas warns Israeli invasion of Rafah will 'torpedo' hostage talks as strikes continue

    Hamas warns Israeli invasion of Rafah will 'torpedo' hostage talks as strikes continue

  5. N Korea tests new rocket launcher control system

    N Korea tests new rocket launcher control system
Recommended
US Congress deadline for objection to F-16 sale to Türkiye expires

US Congress deadline for objection to F-16 sale to Türkiye expires
Türkiye to make statement before ICJ regarding Israel

Türkiye to make statement before ICJ regarding Israel
Lieutenants expelled over Atatürk image dispute

Lieutenants expelled over Atatürk image dispute
Culture Ministry demand stirs debate among state artists

Culture Ministry demand stirs debate among state artists
Academic in Istanbul proposes humane solution to stray dogs

Academic in Istanbul proposes humane solution to stray dogs
5th Tour of Antalya ends

5th Tour of Antalya ends
WORLD Biden slams Trumps appalling and dangerous NATO comments

Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

U.S. President Joe Biden slammed as "appalling and dangerous" comments by Donald Trump downplaying his commitment to NATO, warning Sunday that the former president intends to give Russian leader Vladimir Putin "a greenlight for more war and violence."

ECONOMY Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Both online orders and sales at stores during the week when the Valentine’s Day is celebrated, are expected to increase strongly, according to the representatives from the retail industry.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿