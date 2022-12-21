103 retired admirals acquitted in ‘Montreux Declaration’ case

103 retired admirals acquitted in ‘Montreux Declaration’ case

ANKARA
103 retired admirals acquitted in ‘Montreux Declaration’ case

An Ankara court has decided to acquit 103 retired admirals accused of agreeing to commit crimes against the constitutional order for their joint declaration regarding the Montreux Convention, an agreement that gave Türkiye rights to control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles in 1936.

In the case where 103 retired admirals were tried as they signed the “Montreux declaration of admirals,” all the accused were acquitted on the grounds that legal elements for a crime were not formed in this case.

The chief judge of the court announced that the decision was made unanimously.

The 103 retired admirals who signed the declaration in April 2021 called for an end to the discussion about the Montreux Convention on the status of the Bosporus and Dardanelles.

After this declaration, a lawsuit was filed against the admirals, while the prosecutor requested acquittals for 91 defendants, convictions for 12 defendants and the removal of their ranks.

Evaluating the declaration as a “coup attempt,” the prosecutor claimed that 11 admirals and a brigadier general were “inspired by the coup and memoranda in the past, and the beginning of the text with the expression ‘Turkish Nation’ served this purpose.”

The prosecutor also alleged that the retired admirals wanted to benefit from the chain of command they used to have with this declaration.

TÜRKIYE Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center

Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Some 140,000 people visit Karagöl in a year

Some 140,000 people visit Karagöl in a year
Population of Türkiye nears 85 million

Population of Türkiye nears 85 million
Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center

Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center
Turkish security forces complete their mission at World Cup

Turkish security forces complete their mission at World Cup
Over 10 detained in anti-radical terror op

Over 10 detained in anti-radical terror op
We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader

We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader
WORLD Trumps tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield.

ECONOMY World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

The World Bank yesterday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world’s second largest economy.   

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.