100 art students from overseas celebrate April 23

  • April 23 2020 12:18:00

100 art students from overseas celebrate April 23

ANKARA
100 art students from overseas celebrate April 23

Some 100 international ballet, dance and music students have participated in a project to celebrate Turkey’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23.

As part of a project by Tan Sağtürk Academy, established by famous Turkish ballet dancer Tan Sağtürk, 100 students from different countries and nationalities got together virtually to mark April 23 with an exquisite choreography.

The students performed for one-and-a-half minutes during Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony as Turkish students played along with their musical instruments.

Renowned pianist Anjelika Akbar and artists from State Opera and Ballet and State Symphony Orchestra also participated in the project by chanting a part of Beethoven’s symphony.

Every year, Turkey celebrates the 100th anniversary of the foundation of its parliament through day-long events across the country.

April 23 festivities also focus on children as it is celebrated as the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, bestowed this important date, marking modern Turkey’s sovereignty, to children, whom he saw as the future of the nation.

Normally, every year, Turks would celebrate the holiday with great enthusiasm and excitement and thousands of foreign children would come to Turkey on the week of April 23 to celebrate.

This year, the festivities have been unfortunately suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Turks still find ways to mark the holiday from their homes, flying flags from their windows and balconies.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Website gathers culture, arts, gastronomy under same roof

Website gathers culture, arts, gastronomy under same roof
Karatepe Aslantaş to become new face of Turkey

Karatepe Aslantaş to become new face of Turkey
Seminary building in Turkey’s Trabzon to be renovated

Seminary building in Turkey’s Trabzon to be renovated
Gov’t brings cultural activities home

Gov’t brings cultural activities home
House with Turkish soda bottle lids draws interest

House with Turkish soda bottle lids draws interest
Inverted tulip blooms in Turkey’s east

Inverted tulip blooms in Turkey’s east
WORLD Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

President Donald Trump announced on April 22 that he signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S. amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkish firm to build field hospitals abroad

Turkish firm to build field hospitals abroad

Turkish mobile hospital provider SDI Global LLC has won a 13.2 million ($14.25 million) tender for building a field hospital in Romania to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 