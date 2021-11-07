10 FETÖ-linked suspects nabbed across Turkey

BALIKESİR/VAN-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces arrested at least nine suspects on Nov. 6 with alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in the country, along with a convicted member.

In the northwestern province of Balıkesir, police nabbed a FETÖ member with an outstanding prison sentence of six years and three months, convicted of membership in the terrorist group, as well as financing it, local authorities said in a statement.

The convict was transferred to the prison after routine procedures.

Separately, nine FETÖ terror suspects were arrested in an operation based in the eastern province of Van and conducted simultaneously in four provinces.

The provincial security forces said in a statement that two of the suspects were remanded into custody, while the other seven were released on bail and with travel restrictions.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.