ANKARA
1 in 18 Turkish women face breast cancer risk over lifetime

Around 27,000 women in Türkiye are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, with one in 18 facing the risk of developing the disease during their lifetime, according to data from the Health Ministry compiled for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, corresponding to Oct. 1 to 31.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women both in Türkiye and globally.

According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), around 2.3 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year worldwide, making up nearly 24 percent of all new cancer cases among women.

Breast cancer often shows no symptoms in its early stages, making regular screening essential. The most common symptom is a painless lump in the breast that may grow over time.

Early diagnosis remains the most effective way to combat breast cancer, as treatment success rates are significantly higher when the disease is detected early.

The Health Ministry runs a nationwide screening program in various health centers to increase awareness and early detection rates.

When detected early, the survival rate for breast cancer patients can reach 90 percent, underscoring the life-saving importance of awareness and regular screening.

