1,800-year-old heating system discovered in Diyarbakır

  • October 16 2020 07:00:00

1,800-year-old heating system discovered in Diyarbakır

DİYARBAKIR
1,800-year-old heating system discovered in Diyarbakır

As part of excavations carried out in Amida Mound, located in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s Sur district, 1,800-year-old water canals and heating systems have been unearthed.

Dubbed the “heart of Diyarbakır,” the Amida Mound was home to many civilizations from Urartians to Romans.
The excavations in the ancient area are being carried out by dozens of experts and archeologists and are taking place where Muslim polymath al-Jazari was conducting his scientific works.

The head of the excavations, Prof. Dr. İrfan Yıldız told state-run Anadolu Agency that the Amida Mound is the heart of both Diyarbakır and Mesopotamia.

Underlining that it is one of the most important ancient settlements in Diyarbakır, Yıldız also said that the mound was a place where both the city and the region was being administered from.

“Normally the secret tunnel in Amida Mound is both an escape tunnel and the tunnel that opens to the water source. The İçkale water source was included in the tunnel during the Roman era,” he said.

“The water in that tunnel was thrown up both during the Roman era and after with the system al-Jazari developed,” he added.

Yıldız also said stone canals, established in A.D. 200, which helped distribute the water to the pool and to other places have also been unearthed.

“Evidence has emerged, which show that there are canals carrying the hot water in the [Turkish] baths being carried to the settlements. They used bricks in the canals for the water not to lose its temperature” he added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

    Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

  2. President Erdoğan refutes early election calls

    President Erdoğan refutes early election calls

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Historical tower lit in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    Historical tower lit in colors of Azerbaijani flag

  5. Turkey's AKUT rescues American tourist stranded in wild

    Turkey's AKUT rescues American tourist stranded in wild
Recommended
Istanbul Design Biennial opens

Istanbul Design Biennial opens
Rescue excavations to take place in ancient city of Amos

Rescue excavations to take place in ancient city of Amos
First Caretta caretta nest detected in Marmara

First Caretta caretta nest detected in Marmara
Borusan Sanat concerts to be free of charge

Borusan Sanat concerts to be free of charge
Tarabya Cultural Academy announces fellowship program

Tarabya Cultural Academy announces fellowship program
Historic Silk Road damaged by marketplace, vehicles

Historic Silk Road damaged by marketplace, vehicles
WORLD Armenia’s Ganja attack: Why are the civilians on target: Op-ed

Armenia’s Ganja attack: Why are the civilians on target?: Op-ed

The counter-attack launched by the Azerbaijani army on Sept. 27 in order to end the 26-year-long occupation was remembered with significant military successes. As the Armenian army retreated, it attacked civilian targets behind the frontline with short and medium-range missiles. These attacks took place at a time when the “humanitarian ceasefire” was in effect. One day after the ceasefire declaration in Moscow on Oct. 11, the second biggest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, was hit with a missile fired from Armenia. This was not the first time that civilian targets were hit by Armenia. Armenia hit the civilian places of Ganja, Mingecevir, Terter, Shamkir, Berde and other Azerbaijani cities, which are far behind the frontline. According to the data of the Azerbaijan prosecutor’s office, more than 40 Azerbaijani civilians lost their lives and 207 people were injured as a result of these attacks as of Oct. 12.
ECONOMY Residential property sales slip in September

Residential property sales slip in September

Residential property sales in Turkey dropped 6.9% year-on-year in September, the country’s statistical authority announced on Oct. 14. 
SPORTS English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English Premier League club Sheffield United supported a campaign on Oct. 14 to replenish trees burned in forest fires in Turkey's southern province of Hatay.  