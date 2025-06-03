1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

AĞRI
Customs security authorities have intercepted 1.8 tons of methamphetamine embedded in coal at a border crossing at Turkish eastern province of Ağrı, the Trade Ministry announced on June 3.

The narcotics seized at the Gürbulak Customs Gate have an estimated market value of 5.6 billion Turkish Liras (approximately $143 million), the ministry said in a statement.

The operations carried out by the Trade Ministry’s Customs Enforcement teams throughout 2025 have reached a “historic level” by early June, a statement said.

With the latest bust at Gürbulak, a total of 17,144 kilograms of narcotics, valued at 19.9 billion liras (nearly $509 million), have been confiscated in 2025 so far, the ministry said. This figure represents a 234 percent increase compared to the previous period, reaching an all-time high.

On May 25, Turkish security forces reported seizing over 2 tons of narcotics during inspections at various border crossings within four days, a haul described by the Trade Ministry as a record.

 

