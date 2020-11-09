1,500-year-old human skeleton found in southeast Turkey

  • November 09 2020 07:00:00

ADIYAMAN-Anadolu Agency
A 1,500-year-old human male skeleton was unearthed in the ancient city of Perre in Adıyaman province on Nov. 7.

The skeleton was found in a cist-grave next to a 160-meter (525-foot) long staircase structure that was unearthed during an excavation in the southeastern province, read a statement by officials.

It said, "food for the dead" was left in the grave of the person buried in the cist.

Perre is one of the five largest cities of the Commagene, which was an ancient Greco-Iranian kingdom.

