Zynga deal makes Peak first Turkish unicorn firm

  • June 01 2020 15:28:00

Zynga deal makes Peak first Turkish unicorn firm

ISTANBUL
Zynga deal makes Peak first Turkish unicorn firm

U.S. mobile game maker Zynga will acquire Istanbul-based gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion, the company said on June 1, in a deal that would mark the largest purchase of a Turkish startup.

The purchase includes about $900 million in cash and about $900 million in stock.

It would boost Zynga’s number of daily active users by more than 60 percent and was expected to close in the third quarter, Zynga said in a statement.

Peak, which was founded 10 years ago, will continue operating in Istanbul with a 100-strong team. The average age of the company’s staff members is 29.

“It excites us for the future to plan to grow with more strength in journey with Zynga. We will continue as a team growing, advancing and developing in Turkey,” said Sidar Şahin, Peak’s founder and CEO.

“The deal puts Peak among the most valuable companies in Turkey’s history,” said Ömer İnönü, Peak’s strategic director.

“The agreement is an indication of trust in Peak’s team, what it has done and what it will do, as well as a sign of Peak’s potential,” he added.

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau also welcomed the deal.

“Peak is one of the best puzzle game developers in the world. It makes us excited to carry our capabilities forward with such a creative and passionate team,” he said.

Peak’s signature games, Toy Blast and Toon Blast, are among the most popular in the United States.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Restaurants and cafes reopen, travel restrictions lifted

    Restaurants and cafes reopen, travel restrictions lifted

  2. Erdoğan says 'not a single mosque left in Athens'

    Erdoğan says 'not a single mosque left in Athens'

  3. Interest in puppies of ‘Anatolian Lion’ on the rise

    Interest in puppies of ‘Anatolian Lion’ on the rise

  4. Turkey to ‘become caravan-friendly in two years’

    Turkey to ‘become caravan-friendly in two years’

  5. Turkey opens two more emergency hospitals in Istanbul

    Turkey opens two more emergency hospitals in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’

Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’
Manufacturing PMI rises to 40.9 in May

Manufacturing PMI rises to 40.9 in May
Cultural employment down in 2019

Cultural employment down in 2019
COVID-19 proves as catalyzer in e-commerce in Turkey

COVID-19 proves as catalyzer in e-commerce in Turkey
Turkey to ‘become caravan-friendly in two years’

Turkey to ‘become caravan-friendly in two years’
WFP says pandemic will hit poorest economies harder

WFP says pandemic will hit poorest economies 'harder'
WORLD UN forced to cut aid to Yemen, even as virus increases need

UN forced to cut aid to Yemen, even as virus increases need

Aid organizations are making an urgent plea for funding to shore up their operations in war-torn Yemen, saying they have already been forced to stop some of their work even as the coronavirus rips through the country.
ECONOMY Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’

Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’

The three largest Turkish state-owned banks have unveiled new advantageous loan packages in four categories in a bid to help stimulating the economy as the country relieves the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Clubs are seeking alternative ways to generate income from selling seats for cardboard cutouts in the stands to selling protective face masks, as the Turkish Süper Lig is set to resume on June 12 behind closed doors.