Zeugma Mosaic Museum draws 73,000 visitors in first quarter

GAZİANTEP

The Zeugma Mosaic Museum welcomed 73,116 visitors in the first three months of the year, boosting its status as one of the world’s leading mosaic museums.

Established in 2011 by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on a 30,000-square-meter site along the historic Silk Road, the museum displays unique mosaics uncovered during rescue excavations at villas along the Euphrates River.

The collection includes the world-famous “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, as well as notable works such as the Mars statue and Roman-era fountains. With the arrival of spring and an increase in tour activity, the museum has begun to experience a rise in visitor traffic.

Holding the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award, the museum has continued to attract both domestic and international tourists, serving as a key cultural destination in southeastern Türkiye.

Özgür Çomak, director of the Gaziantep Museum, said the institution is internationally recognized and plays a major role in the region’s tourism.

“Our museum, which opened in 2011, is one of the largest in the region and one of the most important mosaic museums in the world. It makes a significant contribution to tourism. It is the first stop for nearly all local and foreign visitors coming to Gaziantep,” Çomak said.

He noted that visitor numbers had been steadily increasing after 2020, despite declines during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Feb. 6 earthquakes. The museum hosted 466,000 visitors in 2024 and reached a record 616,000 in 2025.

Çomak said that despite a harsh winter at the start of 2026, current figures suggest that last year’s record could be surpassed as weather conditions improve.

“With the abundance of spring, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum is expected to exceed 2025 figures. We hope this year will mark a strong tourism season for Gaziantep,” he said.

Visitors from Türkiye and abroad continue to show strong interest in the museum. Tour guide Murat Sümbül noted that his group had arrived from Germany, adding that hotels in the region are already fully booked for the next two months during the spring season.