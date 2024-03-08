Zelensky to visit Türkiye on Friday

Zelensky to visit Türkiye on Friday

ANKARA
Zelensky to visit Türkiye on Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Istanbul on Friday for talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the war against Russia and Black Sea navigation, the Turkish presidency said.

The two leaders will meet at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, with a news conference scheduled for 7:00 pm (1600 GMT), the presidency said on Thursday in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

"The situation between Ukraine and Russia and the latest contacts regarding the restarting of a secure corridor in the Black Sea" will be at the centre of their meeting, the ministry added.

Zelensky last visited Türkiye in July 2023 when he held lengthy talks with Erdogan, who also has close ties with Moscow.

When he returned to Kiev, Zelensky brought back five top commanders from the Azov regiment who were supposed to have remained in Türkiye until the end of the conflict under a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow.

Members of the regiment played a key role in defending the city of Mariupol until it fell to the Russians in May 2022.

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed for more weapons to help them fend off Russian forces, who have made recent gains on the ground.

French president Emmanuel Macron hosted a video conference of 28 countries including Ukraine on Thursday to follow up on the initiatives discussed at a summit he hosted last week.

 Türkiye's mediating role 

Ankara, with the United Nations, brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine that allowed the export of Kiev's grain through the Black Sea until Russia pulled out in July 2022.

Ukraine started using an alternative route for its grain along the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania in August, a month after Russia quit the landmark deal.

Türkiye has been lobbying hard for an agreement to ensure cargo ships can once again navigate those waters in safety.

Last Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Türkiye, meeting his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at a diplomatic forum.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ankara has carefully maintained ties with its two Black Sea neighbours.

Türkiye still hopes to revive a 2022 peace effort when top negotiators from the rivals met in Istanbul.

Erdoğan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

    Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

  2. 'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

    'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

  3. Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech

    Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech

  4. Haiti's main port closes as US presses for 'urgent' transition

    Haiti's main port closes as US presses for 'urgent' transition

  5. Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as 'bargaining chip'

    Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as 'bargaining chip'
Recommended
Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher
Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech

Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech
Haitis main port closes as US presses for urgent transition

Haiti's main port closes as US presses for 'urgent' transition
Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as bargaining chip

Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as 'bargaining chip'
Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in Ukraine war shadow

Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in Ukraine war shadow
International Women’s Day: Investing in women’s empowerment and gender equality

International Women’s Day: Investing in women’s empowerment and gender equality
WORLD Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen have kidnapped more than 280 pupils during a raid on a school in northwest Nigeria, a teacher and a resident said, in one of the country's largest mass abductions.
ECONOMY Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye and Somalia have reached an oil and gas cooperation agreement for the Horn of Africa, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated, in the latest step in strengthening ties between the two countries.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿