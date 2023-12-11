Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up

Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up

KIEV
Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington Tuesday to meet US President Joe Biden and plead his case before Republicans balking at sending more money for his fight against Russia, amid warnings aid will run out in weeks.

In a flurry of diplomatic activity after the White House announced Zelensky's visit, an aide for Mike Johnson said the new Republican speaker for the House of Representatives — who has been trying to tie Ukraine aid to funding for US border security — will also meet with the Ukrainian leader Tuesday.

And a Senate official said Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell likewise invited Zelensky to speak at an all-Senators meeting Tuesday morning -- one week after several Republicans angrily walked out of a classified Ukraine briefing that he had been due to address via video.

Biden and Zelensky "will discuss Ukraine's urgent needs" as it fights off a Russian invasion, and "the vital importance of the United States' continued support at this critical moment," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The Ukrainian presidency said the meeting will focus on key issues such as "joint projects on the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as the coordination of efforts between our countries in the coming year."

Republican senators last week blocked $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel after conservatives balked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.

It was a setback for Biden, who had urged lawmakers to approve the funds, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop with victory in Ukraine and could even attack a NATO nation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

    Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

  2. 350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture

    350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture

  3. Drug trafficking ring busted in multiple raids, minister says

    Drug trafficking ring busted in multiple raids, minister says

  4. Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

    Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

  5. Stray dog attack sparks debate, calls for urgent measures

    Stray dog attack sparks debate, calls for urgent measures
Recommended
Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers
Philippines summons Chinese envoy over sea confrontations

Philippines summons Chinese envoy over sea confrontations
Israel bombs south Gaza after Hamas hostage threat

Israel bombs south Gaza after Hamas hostage threat
Argentinas Milei warns of shock austerity as he takes office

Argentina's Milei warns of 'shock' austerity as he takes office
Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row

Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row
Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US

Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US
WORLD Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia on Monday unveiled plans to slash the number of migrants arriving in the country, hoping to curb a post-pandemic surge and address voter anger at the rising cost of living.
ECONOMY Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

Sabancı Holding, one of Türkiye’s largest industrial groups, has invested in the U.S.-based company Fernhay Solutions through its corporate venture capital fund Sabancı Ventures.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.