Zelensky says needs European support for two to three more years of fighting

KIEV
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs European financial support to continue fighting the invading Russian forces for another two or three years.

"I emphasised this again to all European leaders. I told them that we are not going to fight for decades, but you must show that for some time you will be able to provide stable financial support to Ukraine," Zelensky said in comments released Tuesday.

"And that is why they have this program in mind — 2-3 years," Zelensky said, referring to a European Commission proposal to gradually unlock frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

Zelensky also urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cut his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week.

"I think this may be one of (Trump's) strong moves, especially if, following this decisive sanctions step, China is ready to reduce imports" from Russia, Zelensky told journalists, including AFP, at a briefing released Tuesday.

Trump hit two major Russian oil companies with sanctions last week and has been urging buyers of Moscow's vital energy exports — specifically China and India — to cut their purchases that Washington and Kiev say fund Russia's invasion.

 

