Zelensky makes 'historic' address to UK Cabinet

LONDON

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday received a standing ovation from senior ministers as he became the first foreign leader to address the British cabinet in person since 1997.

Zelensky gave members of the new Labour government a rundown of the latest situation in Ukraine after a red-carpet welcome at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's 10 Downing Street residence and office.

He and Starmer had a one-on-one meeting beforehand, in which he thanked Britain for its sustained backing for Kiev since Russian forces invaded in February 2022.

"Thank for the invitation, for the privilege, for me to be here," he told Starmer, who led Labour to victory in elections two weeks ago and has reaffirmed U.K. support for Ukraine "for as along as it takes".

Zelensky on Thursday urged European leaders to remain united against Russian aggression, as he seeks more military help, including much-needed air firepower to push back Russian troops.

At Cabinet, dressed in his trademark army fatigues, and flanked on either side by Britain's Union flag and the blue-and-yellow flag of Ukraine, he renewed his call for help in boosting his country's "long-range capability".

"If the restrictions on using Western weapons against Russian military are lifted, we can strike further than just near the border," he told ministers.

That would allow Ukraine to "not only protect ourselves from any Russian offensives but also secure our frontline positions and cities from Russian bombs", he added.

Targets inside Russia

NATO member states, including the U.K., have been hesitant about Ukraine using Western-supplied weapons such as missiles on targets inside Russia, for fear of escalating the conflict.

Britain has signalled that Ukrainian forces could use U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missiles for defensive strikes.

"We're providing weapons to Ukraine for their defence of their sovereign country. And that does not preclude them hitting targets in Russia," Defence Secretary John Healey told BBC radio.

"But that must be done by the Ukrainians, it must be done within the parameters and the bounds of international humanitarian law," added Healey, who visited Ukraine within days of his appointment.

The last foreign leader to address the British Cabinet in person was U.S. president Bill Clinton in 1997 after Labour's Tony Blair swept to power, also in a landslide win over the Conservatives.

Zelensky's "historic address", as Starmer called it, came as 44 countries and the European Union agreed to target Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of tankers seeking to evade sanctions on Russian oil.

The 600 or so vessels — most of them old and unsafe — transport 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, providing funding for the Russian war effort, but also allegedly carrying weapons.