Zelensky hopes for war's end by 2025

BERLIN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope Friday that the war with Russia would conclude by 2025, during a visit to Berlin aimed at securing sustained military support as Ukraine faces its third grueling winter at war.

On a two-day whirlwind tour of European capitals, including London, Paris, and Rome, Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Dressed in his trademark military attire, the Ukrainian leader thanked Germany for its backing and stressed the importance of continued assistance.

"It is very important for us that this assistance does not decrease next year," Zelensky said, presenting Scholz with his plan for winning the war. He voiced hope that the conflict would end "no later than next year, 2025," adding, "Ukraine more than anyone else in the world wants a fair and speedy end to this war. The war is destroying our country, taking the lives of our people."

Scholz pledged ongoing support, promising German aid worth four billion euros in 2025 and additional defense equipment from Germany and EU partners this year.

"We will not let up in our support for Ukraine," Scholz affirmed.

The Chancellor also emphasized the need for a peace conference including Russia, but insisted that peace "can only be brought about on the basis of international law," stating, "We will not accept a peace dictated by Russia."

Zelensky later met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, concluding his European tour. The visit comes amid concerns over potentially dwindling support if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidency next month.

A scheduled Ukraine defense meeting at the Ramstein U.S. air base in western Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled a state visit due to Hurricane Milton.

Germany has been Ukraine's second-largest military aid supplier after the United States. However, Scholz has rejected sending the German long-range Taurus missile system, fearing an escalation of NATO's tense standoff with nuclear-armed Russia.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, his second private audience since Russia's February 2022 invasion. The Ukrainian leader said talks focused on the "incredibly painful" issue of people captured and deported from Ukraine to Russia, expressing hope for Holy See assistance.

The Vatican reported discussions on "the state of the war and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine" and ways to achieve "a just and stable peace."

In Paris on Thursday, Zelensky denied media reports of ceasefire discussions with Russia, stating, "This is not the topic of our discussions. It's not right. Russia works a lot with media disinformation."

He reiterated his stance against ceding territory to Moscow, insisting that Russia must first withdraw all troops from Ukrainian territory.

As Ukraine faces a challenging winter, Russian forces have made advances across the eastern frontline and targeted the power grid. Russia claimed Friday to have captured the frontline villages of Zhelanne Druge and Ostrivske. Overnight Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa killed four people, including a teenage girl, and wounded ten more.

Zelensky continues to push for the use of long-range weapons, including British Storm Shadow missiles, to strike military targets inside Russia. However, Washington and London have hesitated, fearing it could draw NATO allies into direct conflict with Russia.

In Germany, Scholz's refusal to deliver Taurus missiles has sparked controversy within his three-party coalition. Green MP Anton Hofreiter and FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann have called for increased support, including long-range weapons and air defense systems.

As the conflict persists, Ukraine seeks to maintain international support while pursuing a resolution that upholds its territorial integrity and sovereignty.