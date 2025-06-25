Zelensky holds ‘long, substantive’ talks with Trump amid NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said that he had a “long and substantive” meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

“I had a long and substantive meeting with President Trump @POTUS. We covered all the truly important issues. I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States,” Zelensky said in a statement on X.

Zelensky also said they discussed how to “achieve a ceasefire and a real peace” in Ukraine, as well as “how to protect our people” amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv armed conflict.

“We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer,” the Ukrainian president noted, adding: “Details will follow.”

Zelensky said he had discussed buying U.S. air-defence systems with Trump during their meeting.

"We discussed the protection of our people with the President -- first and foremost, the purchase of American air-defence systems," he said on social media, adding that Kiev was "ready to buy this equipment and support American weapons manufacturers."

Trump said his closely watched meeting in The Hague with Zelensky "couldn't have been nicer."

"You know, we had a little rough times sometimes, but he couldn't have been nicer," said Trump of the meeting, seemingly referring to an infamous shouting match between the two leaders in the Oval Office.

Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan
