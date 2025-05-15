Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

ANKARA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kiev is committed to pursuing peace, but expressed frustration over the lack of high-level Russian representatives willing to engage in serious negotiations.

Following a nearly three-hour meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul, Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine had sent a delegation—led by the country’s defense minister—for potential ceasefire talks in Türkiye, but had yet to see an equivalent level of commitment from Moscow.

“Our delegation is ready in Istanbul. But on the Russian side, there are no decision-makers,” Zelensky said. “If there are no concrete steps, it means they are not ready to negotiate. There is a lack of political will.”

Zelensky said his government remains open to dialogue and is “not willing to miss even a small step toward peace.”

Russia should say, ‘We are ready for a 30-day ceasefire,’” he said. “If that happened, we wouldn’t even need formal negotiations.”

The Ukrainian leader also confirmed ongoing contact with U.S. officials and said former President Donald Trump had “signaled his willingness” to join possible talks if world leaders were to gather. “It was a positive gesture,” he added, noting that he had not personally spoken with Trump.

Zelensky criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to show up for the proposed talks in Istanbul despite previously indicating, through media channels, that he was ready.

“He said May 15. I came. Then they acted as if it was all just a rumor,” Zelensky said. “Putin didn’t come—there’s nothing we can do.”

He emphasized that any future peace agreement must be based on a “just peace,” aligned with the U.N. Charter and Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“We want peace fast. We have the authority to take steps. But we don’t see the same from Russia,” Zelensky said. “There are no real negotiators on their side.”

