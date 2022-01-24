Yeşilçam's iconic actress Fatma Girik passes away

ISTANBUL

Fatma Girik, a veteran actress of Turkish cinema, a.k.a. Yeşilçam, passed away on Jan. 24 at the age of 79.

She died of multiple organ failure at a private hospital in Istanbul, where she was being treated for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the hospital management.

Together with Hülya Koçyiğit, Filiz Akın and Türkan Şoray, she was an icon for a golden age of Yeşilçam.

After a stint in small parts, she landed the leading role in Leke (The Stain) by Seyfi Havaeri in 1958.

She appeared in more than 180 films.

Between 1989 and 1994, she served as the mayor of Istanbul's affluent Şişli district as a member of the Social Democratic Populist Party (SHP).