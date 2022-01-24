Yeşilçam's iconic actress Fatma Girik passes away

  • January 24 2022 10:59:00

Yeşilçam's iconic actress Fatma Girik passes away

ISTANBUL
Yeşilçams iconic actress Fatma Girik passes away

Fatma Girik, a veteran actress of Turkish cinema, a.k.a. Yeşilçam, passed away on Jan. 24 at the age of 79.

She died of multiple organ failure at a private hospital in Istanbul, where she was being treated for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the hospital management.

Together with Hülya Koçyiğit, Filiz Akın and Türkan Şoray, she was an icon for a golden age of Yeşilçam.

After a stint in small parts, she landed the leading role in Leke (The Stain) by Seyfi Havaeri in 1958.

She appeared in more than 180 films.

Between 1989 and 1994, she served as the mayor of Istanbul's affluent Şişli district as a member of the Social Democratic Populist Party (SHP).

Yeşilçams iconic actress Fatma Girik passes away

ARTS & LIFE Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

    Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

  2. Excavation works in unique lake stir fury

    Excavation works in unique lake stir fury

  3. TV journalist arrested for ‘insulting’ president

    TV journalist arrested for ‘insulting’ president

  4. Biggest problem with US is its support to YPG: Defense minister

    Biggest problem with US is its support to YPG: Defense minister

  5. Historical Istanbul cemetery plundered by treasure hunters

    Historical Istanbul cemetery plundered by treasure hunters
Recommended
Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks
Turkish team on way to Antarctica for new expedition

Turkish team on way to Antarctica for new expedition
Anatolian artifacts delivered to Turkish consulate in NY

Anatolian artifacts delivered to Turkish consulate in NY
Rare Botticelli under hammer

Rare Botticelli under hammer

Paris outdoor booksellers eager to turn page on COVID

Paris outdoor booksellers eager to turn page on COVID
Emma Thompson confronts nudity and ageing in Sundance sex worker comedy

Emma Thompson confronts nudity and ageing in Sundance sex worker comedy
WORLD Europe could be headed for pandemic ‘endgame’: WHO

Europe could be headed for pandemic ‘endgame’: WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the COVID-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director says
ECONOMY Top crypto platforms want regulation for transparency

Top crypto platforms want regulation for transparency

Representatives of Turkey’s three largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms have conveyed demands under three main topics to a senior official of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP): Capital requirements, technology infrastructure and financial transparency.

SPORTS Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray’s woeful Turkish Süper Lig season hit a new low on Jan. 23 when the Istanbul club lost 2-1 to leader Trabzonspor at home