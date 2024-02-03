Yemen's Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemen's Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

SANAA
Yemens Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemeni Huthi rebels claimed on Friday they had launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel, after the Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile over the Red Sea.

Huthi forces "carried out a military operation against specific targets of the Israeli enemy in the Umm al-Rashrash area, south of occupied Palestine, with a number of ballistic missiles," the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Iran-backed Huthis warned they would launch further attacks at Israel "until the cessation of aggression and lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip".

The Israeli military had said earlier it had "successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that approached Israeli territory in the area of the Red Sea".

The attack was the latest in a series of drone and missile strikes launched by the Huthis since the start of the Gaza war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas nearly four months ago.

The Huthis have also repeatedly targeted vessels in the Red Sea with strikes they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling militant group Hamas.

The attacks have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

The U.S. military on Thursday said it shot down a drone off Yemen and later destroyed an explosives-laden uncrewed surface vessel that threatened ships in the Red Sea.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) also said the Huthis launched two anti-ship missiles that were possibly aimed at a cargo ship in the Red Sea, but that the missiles did not hit the vessel.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from Thrones creators

Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

    Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

  2. Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

    Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

  3. Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

    Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

  4. Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

    Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

  5. Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night

    Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night
Recommended
Gaza violence continues despite efforts for truce

Gaza violence continues despite efforts for truce
North Korea fires more cruise missiles in testing spree

North Korea fires more cruise missiles in testing spree
US retaliatory strikes hit Iran-linked targets in Syria, Iraq

US retaliatory strikes hit Iran-linked targets in Syria, Iraq
Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says
Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power
WORLD Yemens Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemen's Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemeni Huthi rebels claimed on Friday they had launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel, after the Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile over the Red Sea.
ECONOMY Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul rose by 6.7 percent in January from a month earlier, accelerating from the 3.5 percent monthly increase recorded in December 2023.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿