Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war

Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war

ADEN
Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war

Yemen's internationally recognised government has welcomed U.N.-led efforts to end the country's civil war after the warring parties committed to take steps towards a ceasefire.

The Arabian Peninsula's poorest country has been gripped by conflict since the Iran-backed Huthi rebels overran Sanaa in 2014, triggering a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the government the following year.

A U.N.-brokered ceasefire brought a sharp reduction in hostilities in April 2022. The truce expired in October last year, though fighting largely remains on hold.

On Dec. 23, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said the two sides had committed to a new ceasefire and to engage in a U.N.-led peace process.

The Yemeni government said later it "welcomed the statement issued by the Special Envoy... regarding the efforts made to reach a roadmap under the auspices of the United Nations to end the war."

The government, in a statement released late on Dec. 23, also "expressed its thanks" to Saudi Arabia and Oman for their efforts to advance the peace process.

Ahmed Nagi, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, said the United Nations would play the leading role in the process.

Its announcement "frames the progress made in negotiations over the past months," he told AFP.

It signals that the "U.N. now leads the negotiations, with the Saudis stepping back and allowing the UN to handle future political deals," he said.

Saudi Arabia is pushing to extricate itself from the conflict, despite slim hopes of a lasting peace.

Many analysts are pessimistic that Riyadh's plans for a downsized military role will bring peace to Yemen, which remains deeply fractured along religious, regional and political lines.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war

Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war

    Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war

  2. Sri Lanka detains nearly 15,000 in drug crackdown

    Sri Lanka detains nearly 15,000 in drug crackdown

  3. 13 dead, 38 injured in explosion at nickel plant in Indonesia

    13 dead, 38 injured in explosion at nickel plant in Indonesia

  4. Ukrainians defy Moscow with first Dec 25 Christmas

    Ukrainians defy Moscow with first Dec 25 Christmas

  5. Israel trains fire on south Gaza as Biden urges caution

    Israel trains fire on south Gaza as Biden urges caution
Recommended
Sri Lanka detains nearly 15,000 in drug crackdown

Sri Lanka detains nearly 15,000 in drug crackdown
13 dead, 38 injured in explosion at nickel plant in Indonesia

13 dead, 38 injured in explosion at nickel plant in Indonesia
Ukrainians defy Moscow with first Dec 25 Christmas

Ukrainians defy Moscow with first Dec 25 Christmas
Israel trains fire on south Gaza as Biden urges caution

Israel trains fire on south Gaza as Biden urges caution
US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man
UN Security Council voices alarm at spreading violence in Sudan

UN Security Council voices 'alarm' at spreading violence in Sudan
WORLD Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war

Yemen government welcomes UN road map to end war

Yemen's internationally recognised government has welcomed U.N.-led efforts to end the country's civil war after the warring parties committed to take steps towards a ceasefire.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.