Yemeksepeti delivers order by drone for the first time

  • August 22 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s leading online delivery application Yemeksepeti successfully delivered an order to a boat in the Bosporus with a drone, a first for the company.

“This project is important for Yemeksepeti, which aims to make deliveries to distant locations,” the company said in a statement.

The drone picked up the order, which weighted some 3.5 kilograms, from a restaurant and delivered to a customer on a boat off the coast of the Bebek neighborhood of Istanbul.

Yemeksepeti has teamed up with Tekno Kurgu for the delivery with drones project.

Food deliveries with drones will become more widespread with necessary infrastructure and updates to the existing regulations and offer opportunities to those who live in distant parts of the cities, the statement added.

Yemeksepeti will continue to be a pioneer in spreading drone deliveries and conduct new tests, the company said.

Yemeksepeti was founded in 2001 as Türkiye’s first online food ordering site. The company presently serves millions of users in 81 provinces in Türkiye and Northern Cyprus with over 50 thousand business partner restaurants.

It also delivers grocery orders.

