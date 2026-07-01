Xi vows to strengthen China’s military

Xi vows to strengthen China’s military

BEIJING
Xi vows to strengthen China’s military

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on July 1 to strengthen and modernize the military and to stamp out corruption within the ruling Communist Party.


Xi underscored the importance of a “strong military” in a speech to political and military leaders as well as Chinese Communist Party members gathered at the Great Hall of the People for the party’s 105th founding anniversary.


Analysts have questioned the ability of China’s armed forces to fight effectively since Xi’s sweeping anti-graft campaign gutted its top ranks.


Xi’s years-long effort to purge corruption has brought down two defense ministers in the past three years and reduced the once seven-member Central Military Commission, China’s top military body, to just himself and one other general.


The Chinese leader on July 1 swore to “uphold the party’s absolute leadership” over the armed forces and strengthen the military.


“We must advance the modernization of national defense and the armed forces,” Xi told party members.


The CCP also has to “resolutely wage the critical, protracted, and comprehensive battle against corruption,” he added.


The Central Military Commission, which Xi heads, has published new measures that would “establish iron rules for strict education, strict management, and strict supervision” of senior military cadres, state media reported in May.


The CCP was founded on July 1, 1921, and had more than 101 million members as of late 2025, according to state news agency Xinhua.

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