Xenophobia, racism, Islamophobia poisons we must fight together: Turkish FM

  • May 30 2021 10:16:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s foreign minister on May 29 called for collective efforts against xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s remarks came in a message commemorating the victims of the deadly 1993 attack on a Turkish family by far-right extremists in the German city of Solingen.

“I commemorate five of our citizens who were murdered in the racist attack in #Solingen 28 years ago today,” he said on Twitter.

“Xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia are poisons that we must fight together.”

The house of the Turkish immigrant family in Solingen was set ablaze on May 29, 1993, by four far-right extremists aged between 16 and 23.

Three girls and two women were killed and 14 others injured, including several children, in the harrowing attack.

