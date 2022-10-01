World Nomad Games kick off in Bursa

BURSA

The fourth World Nomad Games have started near Lake İznik in the northwestern province of Bursa, with the participation of over 3,000 athletes from 102 countries.

The games, hosted by the World Ethnosports Federation in the İznik district, officially started with the opening ceremony on Sept. 29 with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In the games, with the slogan “we are one from tradition to the future,” over 3,000 athletes from 102 countries compete in 13 branches, including traditional and mounted archery and greased wrestling.

Local tastes from 20 different countries also meet with the participants in the gastronomy programs to be organized within the scope of the event, which will end on Oct. 2.

While speaking at the opening ceremony, Erdoğan stated that they perceive Nomad Games as the “conservation of a cultural wealth” that is gradually disappearing and creating a ground that will sustain a tradition.

“None of us can give consent to let this culture disappear, which has marked thousands of years of civilization. We see great benefits in keeping the nomadic culture alive with different aspects,” he said.

“Türkiye is pleased to host such an event in a city of deep-rooted history and civilization like İznik,” he added.

“We also attach importance to the diplomacy aspect of the games, which allows for new and lasting relations that bring our peoples closer together.”

Pointing out that traditional sports competitions will increase the interest of youth in these fields, Erdoğan wished success to all athletes in the competition.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar and Kazakh Parliament Speaker Erlan Qoşanov also attended the opening ceremony.

The World Nomad Games have been held since 2014, and the events include traditional sports belonging to Central Asian nomadic culture like wrestling, hunting with eagles and equestrian events.

Kyrgyzstan hosted the first three of the games, which are held once every two years.