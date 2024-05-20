World leaders offers condolences over Raisi’s death

ISTANBUL
Several countries and organizations on Monday offered their condolences over the deaths of Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

"Our condolences to the people of Iran for the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and others who perished in the helicopter crash," said NATO spokesperson Farah Daklallah on X, the former Twitter.

"Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Shehbaz posted on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Ebrahim Raisi as an "outstanding politician" and said his death in a helicopter crash was an "irreplaceable loss,” with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov describing Raisi and his foreign minister as "true friends" of Moscow.

The European Union expressed its "sincere condolences,” as EU council president Charles Michel said, "Our thoughts go to the families.”

China's President Xi Jinping that that the "tragic death" of Raisi was "a great loss to the Iranian people.”

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed solidarity with close ally Tehran, noting that Damascus workers with Raisi to ensure strategic relations flourish always.”

Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi extended his condolences, saying that his country mourns “with great sadness and grief.”

Hamas said that it appreciated Raisi's "support for the Palestinian resistance, and tireless efforts in solidarity" with Palestinians since the start of the Gaza war.

Hezbollah in Lebanon said that they knew Raisi "closely for a long time" and that he was "a strong supporter, and a staunch defender of our causes... and a protector of the resistance movements.”

Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthi rebels on also noted that his loss will be felt across the Muslim world, especially among Palestinians.

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia joined the countries that extended their condolences over the death of the Iranian leader.

