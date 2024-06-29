World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

World 'failing' to meet development goals: UN chief

NEW YORK
World failing to meet development goals: UN chief

War and funding shortfalls have hampered progress toward the United Nations' flagship development goals which include action to combat climate change, the organization's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday.

In 2015, U.N. member states adopted the Sustainable Development Goals, 17 targets to transform the world by 2030 including by completely ending extreme poverty and eliminating hunger.

But Guterres said Friday that "the world is getting a failing grade."

"Our failure to secure peace, to confront climate change, and to boost international finance is undermining development," he told a briefing in New York, unveiling the latest progress check on the targets.

"We must accelerate action for the sustainable development goals, and we don't have a moment to lose — only 17 percent of the targets (are) on track."

Efforts to devote money and attention to the goals have been repeatedly set back, including by the Covid-19 pandemic, the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, worsening climate catastrophes and sharp increases in the cost of living.

While countries were lagging on progress in many areas, there were glimmers of hope in the reduction of new HIV infections, growing internet access, and the "booming" use of renewables, Guterres said.

But "the denial of basic needs for so many is outrageous and inexcusable," he said.

Guterres said action to bring peace to the major conflicts raging globally coupled with efforts towards a green transition were needed.

"It means multiplying the lending capacity of multilateral development banks to provide more resources for climate action and sustainable development," he added.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US and Europe warn Lebanons Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel

US and Europe warn Lebanon's Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. US and Europe warn Lebanon's Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel

    US and Europe warn Lebanon's Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel

  2. Inflation, PMI data to be released this week

    Inflation, PMI data to be released this week

  3. World Bank provides funds to help Türkiye fight floods, drought

    World Bank provides funds to help Türkiye fight floods, drought

  4. Şimşek to meet businesspeople over new tax package

    Şimşek to meet businesspeople over new tax package

  5. Istanbul aims to draw 20 million visitors this year

    Istanbul aims to draw 20 million visitors this year
Recommended
US and Europe warn Lebanons Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel

US and Europe warn Lebanon's Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
N. Korea condemns drills by US, Japan, S. Korea as Asian NATO

N. Korea condemns drills by US, Japan, S. Korea as 'Asian NATO'
Colombia rebel group agrees to unilateral ceasefire

Colombia rebel group agrees to 'unilateral ceasefire'
Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season, bears down on Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season, bears down on Caribbean
France votes in snap polls as far right eyes power

France votes in snap polls as far right eyes power
Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft

Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft
Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff election

Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff election
WORLD US and Europe warn Lebanons Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel

US and Europe warn Lebanon's Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel

U.S., European and Arab mediators are pressing to keep stepped-up cross-border attacks between Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militants from spiraling into a wider Middle East war that the world has feared for months. Iran and Israel traded threats Saturday of what Iran said would be an “obliterating” war over Hezbollah.

ECONOMY Inflation, PMI data to be released this week

Inflation, PMI data to be released this week

This week will see the release of some important macroeconomic data for the Turkish economy, including monthly and annual inflation statistics.

SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿