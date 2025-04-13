World Expo opens in Japan in rocky times in global economy

OSAKA

World Expo opened on Sunday with 160 countries and regions showcasing their technology, culture and food, with host Japan hoping to provide the world with some much-needed hope.

Expo 2025 opened with the theme of life, world and the future, and Japan hopes to bring unity and portray a future society.

But the event's celebrations have been somewhat dampened by U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats, which add to global tension and uncertainty.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, speaking at the opening ceremony expressed his hope that the event will help restore global unity in a world plagued by conflicts and trade wars.

Expo is also known as a World's Fair, and the phenomenon, which brought the Eiffel Tower to Paris, began with London's 1851 Crystal Palace exhibition and is held every five years.

The 2020 edition in Dubai was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Osaka Expo organisers say it will "restore much-needed connections" and "provide the opportunity to create a better tomorrow."

It is Osaka's second world expo after the 1970 event that scored a huge success and attracted 64 million visitors — a record until Shanghai in 2010.

This time, Japan has faced dwindling public interest, and support and was hit by soaring construction costs due to the weaker yen.

The cost nearly doubled from the initial estimate to 235 billion yen ($1.64 billion), about 14% of which went to the ring, triggering criticisms from many Japanese over the government's use of their tax money.