World condemns terrorist attack in Syria’s Afrin

ISTANBUL

Turkish officials and international leaders condemned a terrorist attack by the YPG in Afrin in northwestern Syria that killed dozens of civilians, including children on April 28.

“I condemn the heinous terrorist attack on this holy day of Ramadan. I wish Allah’s mercy upon the martyrs and a quick recovery for those wounded. Innocent civilians’ and children’s blood are on the hands of those who support and remain silent in the face of actions of this terrorist organization,” Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also decried the terrorist attack by the YPG in northwestern Syria.

“The heinous terrorist organization PKK/YPG slaughtered innocent civilians, including children, even on this holy day of Ramadan,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Wishing Allah’s mercy upon the deceased. Those who support the terrorists and trying to take it off the terror list are also responsible for this cowardly attack,” Çavuşoğlu added.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said the “treacherous terrorist organization will not get away” with the attack carried out in Afrin during Ramadan.

The bombing in Afrin drew condemnation from the international community.

“The United States condemns the act of terror carried out today in Afrin, Syria, claiming the lives of dozens of people shopping in the central market as they prepared to break the Ramadan fast. Initial reports indicate many victims were civilians, including children,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter that the U.S. renews its call for support and implementation of a nationwide cease-fire in Syria after “today’s cowardly act of terror carried out on innocent victims in Afrin.”

“Such acts of evil are unacceptable from any side in this conflict,” he added.

British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly said he was “appalled” by the news coming from Syria.

“I’m appalled at reports that dozens of civilians were killed today by a bomb set off in a marketplace in Afrin, Syria,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The UK calls on all parties to heed UN Envoy @GeirOPedersen’s call for a nationwide ceasefire. Syrians have suffered so much already,” Cleverly said.

The U.N. Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Imran Riza and the U.N. Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Kevin Kennedy also strongly condemned the bombing.

“After nine years of crisis, civilians living in Syria have already endured suffering and deprivation for far too long,” they said, expressing their condolences to the families of the victims and those affected by the attack.

Riza and Kennedy also emphasized the obligation upon all parties under international humanitarian law to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

At least 47 others were wounded in the blast in the Afrin city center carried out using a bomb-rigged fuel tanker.

Many buildings were damaged on Raju Street where the fuel tanker exploded, and medical personnel took the wounded to hospitals in the center of Afrin.