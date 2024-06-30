World Bank provides funds to help Türkiye fight floods, drought

WASHINGTON
The World Bank has said that its board approved $600 million in financing to support Türkiye’s efforts to protect people and strengthen resilience against floods and drought, which are increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change.

The Türkiye Flood and Drought Management Project will help increase flood control for people living in flood-prone areas, enhance farmers’ drought-monitoring capacity, and strengthen the country's institutional capacity for flood and drought risk management, the bank said in a statement.

The flood control component will directly benefit over 150,000 people living in seven river basins, which are highly prone to flooding, while 10,000 farmers will be provided with vital drought monitoring data, including real-time data, to help them better manage water stress, the statement added.

Floods, which now account for almost 30 percent of all natural disasters in the country, have been wreaking extensive economic damage and resulting in growing loss of life, it said.

“Drought is another key challenge, particularly for Türkiye which is the world’s 9th largest producer of agricultural products.”

Türkiye is increasingly recognizing the importance of taking action on climate change, said Humberto Lopez, World Bank country director for Türkiye.

“The World Bank is delighted to support Türkiye in its wide-ranging efforts to build resilience against climate-related risks to protect people and the economy as well as achieve the country’s target of becoming carbon neutral by 2053,” he said.

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
WORLD Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Former President Evo Morales on June 30 accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving Bolivians by staging a “self-coup” last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.
ECONOMY Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 3.42 percent in June after rising 3.6 percent in the previous month, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has shown.
SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
