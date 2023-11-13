World Bank provides financing for greening of Turkish firms

World Bank provides financing for greening of Turkish firms

ISTANBUL
World Bank provides financing for greening of Turkish firms

The World Bank Board has approved a $155 million loan for the greening of firms through equity financing, and mobilized private capital and expanded climate financing in Türkiye’s capital markets.

The funds will be channeled by the Industrial Development Bank of Türkiye (TSKB), which will use them to partially capitalize a Türkiye Green Fund (TGF), the World Bank said in a statement.

The TGF will provide equity financing to green and greening companies. It will be managed by Maxis Private Equity Portfolio Management, one of Türkiye’s largest asset management companies and a Project Implementing Entity under the project.

The project’s total size is expected to reach $405 million by mobilizing private capital in the amount of a combined $250 million at the fund level and investee level, in addition to the World Bank loan, according to the statement. 

The project aims to support firms’ decarbonization and investments in green technologies, development of the Private Equity industry through a demonstration green fund, financial sector diversification and development of firms’ access to diversified sources of long-term finance, lowering high corporate leverage, and accelerate financing for the green transition and enhanced climate action.

For Türkiye to reach its intended green objectives, firms need to decarbonize, the statement said.

“At the same time, decarbonization will be important for firms to maintain their growth potential, especially in the wake of the EU Green Deal,” it added.

World Bank Group, Turkish,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

    US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

  2. US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

    US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

  3. Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee

    Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee

  4. Women dominate music's Grammy nominations

    Women dominate music's Grammy nominations

  5. Female statue found in Anemurium

    Female statue found in Anemurium
Recommended
Chinese brands increasing share in Turkish auto market

Chinese brands increasing share in Turkish auto market
Turkish Airlines set to order total 355 jets from Airbus

Turkish Airlines set to order total 355 jets from Airbus
Listed companies’ profits soar 75 percent

Listed companies’ profits soar 75 percent
Moscow denies it stole Carlsbergs subsidiary

Moscow denies it stole Carlsberg's subsidiary

US, China seek to cool tensions at APEC summit

US, China seek to cool tensions at APEC summit
Battle looms over renewed plastic treaty negotiations

Battle looms over renewed plastic treaty negotiations
WORLD US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

The United States carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria on Sunday in response to attacks on American forces, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines set to order total 355 jets from Airbus

Turkish Airlines set to order total 355 jets from Airbus

Turkish Airlines is planning to order a total of 355 planes from Airbus, according to people familiar with the talks.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.