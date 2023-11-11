World Bank offers prop for Sri Lanka's stressed banks

World Bank offers prop for Sri Lanka's stressed banks

COLOMBO
World Bank offers prop for Sri Lankas stressed banks

The World Bank on Nov. 10 provided Sri Lanka $150 million to underwrite savings of millions of depositors in a move that highlights the bankrupt country's financial fragility as it recovers from a crisis last year.

The country's rupee currency plunged almost 50 percent last year after the government declared bankruptcy and defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt.

Acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines led to months of violent protests that forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down and flee the country.

"Sri Lanka's economic crisis highlights the need for strong safety nets to support the financial sector," the World Bank's country director Faris Hadad-Zervos said.

The money will go towards a deposit insurance scheme to protect small savers with less than 1.1 million rupees ($3,400), who account for 90 percent of deposits.

The economy is expected to contract in 2023 but it has stabilized since the crisis, with inflation falling below 2 percent after peaking at nearly 70 percent more than a year ago.

Colombo secured a 48-month $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March, but the latest installment of $330 million has been held up since September as foreign debt restructuring remains inconclusive.

banks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

    Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

  2. Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

    Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

  3. Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

    Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

  4. Two strong explosions in central Kiev

    Two strong explosions in central Kiev

  5. Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

    Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients
Recommended
Battle looms over renewed plastic treaty negotiations

Battle looms over renewed plastic treaty negotiations
Canada police probe video warning not to fly Air India

Canada police probe video warning not to fly Air India
British economy stalls in third quarter

British economy stalls in third quarter
Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

Efforts for energy conservation in public sector
Bangladesh PM rejects further pay hike after garment worker protests

Bangladesh PM rejects further pay hike after garment worker protests
UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes

UK rail union agrees deal that could halt strikes
WORLD Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

A close ally of Myanmar's top general has been imprisoned for five years on corruption charges, state media said Saturday.
ECONOMY Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has produced a conservation guide that recommends heating government offices to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius in winter, installing solar panels on their roofs, and using bicycles for campus transportation at public institutions.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.