World Bank hopes to select new chief by May

World Bank hopes to select new chief by May

WASHINGTON
World Bank hopes to select new chief by May

Alamy Photo

The World Bank said on Feb. 22 it hopes to find a successor by early May to chief David Malpass, who has announced he will step down nearly a year early.

The Washington-based development lender began accepting candidate nominations yesterday, a process that will run until March 29. The bank says women candidates would be “strongly” encouraged.

A shortlist of three candidates will then be issued, followed by “formal interviews... with the expectation of selecting the new president by early May 2023.”

By informal agreement, not cited in the statement, the president of the World Bank is typically an American, while the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is customarily a European.

The 66-year-old Malpass, was appointed in 2019 when Donald Trump was president after previously serving as Under Secretary of the Treasury for international affairs.

A week ago, he made a surprise announcement that he would leave his post nearly a year before his term was due to expire in 2024.

His tenure at the World Bank saw the organization grapple with global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and an international economic slowdown.

In recent months, Malpass has faced calls for his resignation or removal, with environmental activists accusing him of climate change denialism.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier
LATEST NEWS

  1. Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

    Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

  2. Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

    Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

  3. Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

    Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

  4. ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

    ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

  5. Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

    Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth
Recommended
Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth
Short-time working allowance for earthquake zone

Short-time working allowance for earthquake zone
Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points

Central Bank slashes policy rate by 50 basis points
Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny

Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny
Walmart, Home Depot cautious on 2023

Walmart, Home Depot cautious on 2023
Firms stick to four-day week after trial ends

Firms stick to four-day week after trial ends
WORLD Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Israel and Palestinian militants traded air strikes and rocket fire in and around Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

ECONOMY Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

The screech of chainsaws echoes through a Bosnian forest edged by snowy peaks, where lumber is to be crafted into high-end furniture to adorn European or South Korean homes.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.