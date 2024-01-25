World Bank approves $300 mln aid to Ghana

World Bank approves $300 mln aid to Ghana

WASHINGTON
World Bank approves $300 mln aid to Ghana

The World Bank approved $300 million in financing for Ghana on Jan. 23 to help support the African country's recovery from its worst economic turmoil in years.

The assistance from the bank's arm for lending to the world's poorest countries, the International Development Association (IDA), is a "critical contribution" supporting Ghana's economic recovery and "resilient and inclusive growth," the World Bank announced in a statement.

The development lender's approval follows a $600 million disbursement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week under a 36-month, $3 billion program aimed at supporting Ghana's embattled economy, which came after it reached an agreement in principle with its external creditors to restructure its debts.

The country has been recovering from a severe economic crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused it to suspend payments on its external debts and restructure its domestic obligations.

The issue is set to dominate upcoming elections, which will see the ruling New Patriotic Party seek an unprecedented third consecutive term in office.

"Restoring fiscal and debt sustainability, bolstering growth prospects, curbing inflation, and protecting the most vulnerable, measures supported by this financing, are urgent priorities for Ghana," World Bank vice president for Western and Central Africa Ousmane Diagana said in a statement.

He added that these steps were essential "to allow the country to attract more foreign investment, revitalize its domestic private sector, build resilience against climate change, and improve the quality of life of its people."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fighting focuses on Gazas Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

    Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

  2. Zelensky says Russia 'playing' with lives of Ukrainian POWs

    Zelensky says Russia 'playing' with lives of Ukrainian POWs

  3. US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

    US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

  4. ‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

    ‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

  5. Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van

    Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van
Recommended
Europes bike industry hits bumps as cycling craze cools

Europe's bike industry hits bumps as cycling craze cools
Synthetic aviation fuel has yet to take off in Europe: Study

Synthetic aviation fuel has yet to take off in Europe: Study
Alaska Airlines finds many loose bolts on its Boeings

Alaska Airlines finds many loose bolts on its Boeings
Positive signs for chip world as ASML profits soar

'Positive signs' for chip world as ASML profits soar
King coal set to lose crown for electricity production: IEA

King coal set to lose crown for electricity production: IEA
Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Structure of state enterprises to be reformed
WORLD Fighting focuses on Gazas Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Israeli air strikes and ground operations were focused Thursday on the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, where the U.N. said nine people were killed by tank shelling at one of its shelters the day before.
ECONOMY Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that the first phase of the reform of SOEs based on transparency and in line with austerity measures has been completed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".