World Bank announces $4.5 bln aid to Ukraine

  • August 10 2022 07:00:00

World Bank announces $4.5 bln aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON
World Bank announces $4.5 bln aid to Ukraine

The World Bank has announced it was mobilizing another $4.5 billion in U.S.-provided financial support for war-torn Ukraine.

The funds will help Kyiv pay for services and pensions, key to easing economic impacts of the Russian invasion, the bank said in a statement.

“This economic assistance is critical in supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their democracy against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The latest tranche of aid, most of which will be disbursed this month, is part of $8.5 billion in total U.S. support “which is helping Ukraine’s government keep hospitals, schools, and other critical government services for the people of Ukraine.”

The World Bank said the funding goes to the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE) project, part of the multi-billion-dollar package to help the country.

“Ukraine needs continued government services, including health, education, and social protection to prevent further deterioration in living conditions and poverty,” World Bank President David Malpass said.

The country is currently running a budget deficit that is growing by $5 billion every month, exacerbated by its inability to raise funds or to access financing on external markets.

Allies have rushed to pump Ukraine with aid, with the G7 and the European Union also announcing commitments of $29.6 billion in further money for Kiev.

World Bank Group,

TÜRKIYE Court rules ‘violation of torture’ over killing of Gezi protester

Court rules ‘violation of torture’ over killing of Gezi protester
MOST POPULAR

  1. Eastern Express tickets sold out until mid-August

    Eastern Express tickets sold out until mid-August

  2. Charlton hails Ferguson’s 25-year spell at Man United

    Charlton hails Ferguson’s 25-year spell at Man United

  3. Will Baksı Museum create a Bilbao effect?

    Will Baksı Museum create a Bilbao effect?

  4. Why did Halide Edip give her son a Japanese name?

    Why did Halide Edip give her son a Japanese name?

  5. Turkey running out of spaces to attract tourists

    Turkey running out of spaces to attract tourists
Recommended
FAA clears Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

FAA clears Boeing to resume 787 deliveries
Land plot prices soar as people seek alternative investment

Land plot prices soar as people seek alternative investment
Export climate index drops in July

Export climate index drops in July
Watch exports from Switzerland climb to $118 mln

Watch exports from Switzerland climb to $118 mln
US Senate adopts sweeping climate and health plan, in major victory for Biden

US Senate adopts sweeping climate and health plan, in major victory for Biden
Japan’s SoftBank reports Q1 net loss of $23.4 bln

Japan’s SoftBank reports Q1 net loss of $23.4 bln
WORLD China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’

China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’

China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary.

ECONOMY FAA clears Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

FAA clears Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

After more than a year, aviation giant Boeing will be allowed to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft “in the coming days,” after the company made changes to its manufacturing process, U.S. air safety regulators have announced.
SPORTS Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.