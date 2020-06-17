World 100m champion Coleman suspended over new missed test

LOS ANGELES

Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman was provisionally suspended on June 17 over a missed drugs test, putting him at risk of a two-year ban that would rule him out of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The American sprinter is “suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity,” said the Athletics Integrity Unit, World Athletics’ anti-doping arm.

Coleman, who only narrowly avoided being banned last year after three violations of anti-doping “whereabouts” rules across 2018 and 2019, revealed details of his latest missed test on Twitter.

The world’s fastest man, who clocked 9.76 seconds to win 100m gold at last year’s World Championships in Doha, said he had unsuccessfully challenged an AIU finding that he missed a test on Dec. 9, 2019.

“And now this might result in me being suspended from other filing failures that occurred well over a year ago at this point,” Coleman said.

The 24-year-old is now barred from competition pending a hearing under World Athletics anti-doping rules, the AIU website said.

Coleman, 24, escaped suspension on a technicality ahead of last September’s World Championships after it emerged he had committed three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period.

Those offenses were recorded on June 6, 2018, January 16, 2019 and April 26, 2019.

However, Coleman had successfully argued that the first missed case should have been backdated to the first day of the quarter, April 1, 2018, meaning the three failures fell just outside the required 12-month period.

But with Coleman missing another meeting with testers in December means that his offenses in January and April of last year now come into play.

Under World Anti-Doping Agency rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures, either missing a test or failing to file paperwork on time, within a 12-month period is deemed a doping offense punishable by a two-year suspension