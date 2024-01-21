Temple of Athena nears completion

ANTALYA

The restoration in the Temple of Athena that started two years ago due to the use of the ruins as the entrance of a nightclub nears an end, due to complete in 2024, in the ancient city of Side.

The Roman-era temples of Apollo and Athena, built in the 150s A.D. in Manavgat district’s ancient city of Side in the southern province of Antalya, have today become a tourism center visited by thousands of local and foreign tourists.

On May 2, 2022, a nightclub named Apollo was opened on a private property next to the area where the temples are located. As the entrance of the entertainment venue, historical ruins in the area, where excavations headed by Anadolu University Faculty Member Professor Feriştah Alanyalı were continuing under the supervision of Side Museum Directorate, were used.

People, who came to the nightclub, entered the venue through the X-Ray device in front of the historical ruins of the Temple of Athena, whose columns were partially removed during the excavation process, and where special lighting was also installed at the entrance by the business owners.

Side Museum Directorate filed a criminal complaint against the operator due to the use of the historical area during and after the opening event of the nightclub. On May 5, the gate of the venue, located in the Temple of Athena, was closed by museum officials.

After this process, the Culture and Tourism Ministry took action to protect and restore the historical structure. A tender was opened for the restoration of the Temple of Athena by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, affiliated with ministry. The company that won the tender started excavation work last year under the supervision of Antalya Survey and Monuments Directorate.

The numbered column and pedestal pieces of the Temple of Athena, whose basic structure was revealed within the scope of the excavation, were collected and brought to the inner area of the temple. The original pedestals were replaced, and marble pedestals suitable for the original structure were made to replace the missing ones.

The four columns of the temple were protected and strengthened with a steel structure. The 26 unfinished columns will also be replaced in their places.

The restoration in the Temple of Athena is set to be completed and opened to visitors by the end of 2024 or next year.

As part of the work, restoration work was also initiated in the AA Basilica next to the Temple of Athena. With the completion of these works, Apollon, Athena and AA Basilicas will be opened to tourism.