Women’s taekwondo national team becomes world champion

BAKU

At the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships held in Azerbaijan, Türkiye has achieved a historical success as the country ranked first in the women’s national team to become champions, winning the world championship as a team for the first time.

The World Championship held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, with the participation of 949 athletes from 45 countries, has ended.

Showing the best World Championship performance of its history in taekwondo, Türkiye achieved significant success this year.

National athletes completed the championship with a total of six medals, three gold and bronze each. For the first time in national history, the national taekwondo competitors succeeded in winning three gold medals in a World Championship.

The women’s national team managed to become the world champions as athletes Merve Dinçel and Nafia Kuş won gold medals and Hatice Kübra İlgün won bronze. Thus, the country won the world championship as a team for the first time.

The men’s national team, which brought home gold with Hakan Reçber and bronze with Görkem Polat and Emre Kutalmış Ateşli, ranked third in the world.

Meanwhile, Turkish national teams’ technical director Ali Şahin was awarded the best technical director of the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships.

Merve Dinçel, who won gold, was also awarded the most valuable women athlete of the championship.

On the fourth day of the championship in Baku, Cahit Bağcı, Türkiye’s ambassador to Baku, watched the matches of Kuş and Reçber. Bağcı then met with the athletes after the competition and conveyed his congratulations.