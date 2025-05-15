Women boat operators in ‘Little Venice’ boost local tourism, economy

BURSA

In the lakeside village of Gölyazı — once known in antiquity as Apollonia ad Rhyndacum — women are operating boat tours on Lake Ulubat, contributing both to local tourism and their family incomes.

Situated in the western province of Bursa's Nilüfer district, Gölyazı has a history dating back 2,200 years, as revealed by ongoing excavations led by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Nilüfer Municipality.

Listed among the “30 Most Beautiful Towns in Europe” by the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), Gölyazı draws crowds with its natural charm and picturesque appeal. During rainy seasons, the rising lake water floods streets, earning it the nickname “Little Venice.”

The hardworking women here, once fishing alongside their fathers or husbands, now guide tourists through the reeds and ancient ruins by boat. Among them is 43-year-old Serpil Çelik. Leaving her job in the food sector, she took over her husband’s boat and joined the Gölyazı Tourism Development Cooperative.

The cooperative, founded in 2017, now includes 61 skippers, four of whom are women.

“Since childhood, I’ve been on boats. I never felt out of place,” Çelik said, adding that community support made the transition smooth.

Visitors are often surprised and delighted to see female captains. “At first, some are hesitant, especially other women, but they end up really enjoying the experience,” she said.

Her husband also operates boat tours, and together they showcase Gölyazı’s serenity and wildlife, including wild ducks and water lilies, starting from the ancient harbor and circling the islet near the Simitçi Fortress.