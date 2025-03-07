Woman found alive in forest dies in hospital

ISTANBUL
Authorities on March 7 announced the death of Ece Gürel just one day after she was discovered alive in an Istanbul forest following a four-day search, though she was in critical condition because of severe hypothermia.

The 36-year-old landscape architect Gürel left her home on the morning of March 2 for a walk in Belgrad Forest. Search teams discovered the woman near a stream, approximately 6 kilometers from the last known location of her phone, in the early hours of March 6.

Gürel was rushed to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with severe hypothermia.

During treatment at the hospital, her heart momentarily ceased, but medical teams managed to revive her.

She was placed in the intensive care unit subsequently but succumbed to her condition despite all efforts.

The woman’s body was taken to the forensic medicine institute for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The clothes she was wearing when she was found in the forest will also be examined.

With extensive media coverage, Gürel’s disappearance and death have raised questions, such as how she survived in the wilderness for such an extended period. On the other hand, allegations of workplace harassment added another layer to the unfolding story as Gürel’s family claimed that she had been struggling with stress related to her workplace.

According to her relative Yusuf Beştepe, she had resigned from her job at a law firm in a moment of frustration but later changed her mind. While she was initially allowed to continue working, she was allegedly pressured into signing a resignation letter after a brief period.

Beştepe claimed she was placed in a room with multiple lawyers and made to waive her severance pay, raising concerns about possible psychological pressure.

"We do not know what type of mobbing was going on or what psychological strain she was under there. We also do not know whether it had a history.”

In response to claims, the law firm denied that she had been forced out. "Ece Gürel’s disappearance has nothing to do with the workplace. She was still employed and her contract had not been terminated. There was only a discussion about taking some time apart for both sides to reassess the situation.”

