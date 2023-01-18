Woman becomes 1st Turkish female sailor to cross Atlantic

ISTANBUL
Completing her struggle with the waves that lasted 24 days, sailor Başak Mireli has become the first Turkish woman who managed to cross the Atlantic Ocean alone.

Sailing athlete Mireli completed his solo Atlantic Ocean voyage which started on Dec. 23, 2022.

Sailing from Cape Verde Island to the ocean in her 12-meter boat named “Istanbul,” Mireli reached Martinique in the Caribbean in 24 days.

Mireli, who had to use the internet and electricity carefully during her trip, was able to be followed by social media users instantly thanks to the satellite on her boat. Mireli said that her new goal is a record attempt regarding a Türkiye tour.

Before starting her Atlantic tour, Mireli said, “I will sail alone on the boat for 20-25 days with giant waves. It is not possible to buy diesel fuel from anywhere. I have to move only with the wind. I am also trying to prepare psychologically.”

Participating in sailing sports since the age of 13, Mireli graduated from the psychology and sociology departments of the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) in the capital Ankara.

Mireli, the only solo female sailing athlete in the county competed in the yacht category as an athlete of the Istanbul Sailing Club for many years.

After graduation, she worked in international companies for a while. Deciding to make her passion a career path, Mireli resigned from her job and went on a world tour with her husband.

