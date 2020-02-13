Winter wonderland in Turkey's east attracts 1.3 mln tourists

  February 13 2020

ERZURUM-Anadolu Agency
AA Photo

Erzurum, a winter wonderland in eastern Turkey, hosted more than 1.3 million tourists last year, provincial authorities said on Feb. 13.

The province achieved its million-tourist target set last year with its historical sites, hot springs, and ski resorts.

Erzurum's ski resort on the slopes of Mount Palandöken is a majestic wintry hinterland.

Palandöken offers paragliding, night skiing with its state-of-the-art lighting system, ski jumping ramps and shooting ranges for biathlon.

Moreover, the popular ski resort is only 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the city center.

Cemal Almaz, head of the provincial culture and tourism authority, said that Erzurum has now become famous for its tourist attractions all year around.

"Our new annual target is hosting 1.5 million tourists," Almaz said.

