Winnie the Pooh slasher film 'wins' Razzies

LOS ANGELES

An ultra-low-budget horror film in which Winnie the Pooh and Piglet go on a brutal killing spree has been named the year's worst movie by the Razzie Awards.

Slasher movie "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey," made for less than $250,000, garnered global headlines and even provoked death threats from enraged fans in February 2023.

The live-action British film took advantage of the expiration of copyrights on A.A. Milne's beloved books, meaning neither the author's estate nor movie rights owner Disney could sue.

Though it appears to have safely evaded legal action, "Blood and Honey" now suffers the ignominy of topping the Razzies.

At the parody prizes, which recognize the year's most dire films and performances, it "won" worst picture, director and screenplay.

Pooh and Piglet were named worst screen couple, and the movie also earned a Razzie for worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Though embarrassing, the Razzie Awards are unlikely to bother director Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

His movie grossed nearly $5 million after being given a global theatrical release thanks to the controversy it generated.

A sequel is scheduled for release later this month.

He told AFP last year he was also developing horror movies based on "Bambi" and "Peter Pan" books.

The Razzies are announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

Former Oscar winner Jon Voight was named worst actor for critically panned thriller "Mercy," and Megan Fox took worst actress for horror-heist movie "Johnny & Clyde."

Fox, a frequent Razzies punching bag, also took worst supporting actress for action sequel "Expend4bles," which earned worst supporting actor for Sylvester Stallone.

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of derision.