Win brings Başakşehir closer to first league title

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Medipol Başakşehir beat Yukatel Denizlispor 2-0 on July 7 in a Week 31 match, bringing them closer to the 2020 Turkish Süper Lig title.

Başakşehir secured the home win thanks to second-half goals by their offensive players Enzo Crivelli and Edin Visca.

French forward Crivelli scored the opener with a header in the 65th minute.

Bosnian star Visca successfully converted a penalty in the 78th minute to clinch the win in Istanbul.

With 66 points in 31 matches, Başakşehir are edging closer to winning their first-ever Turkish title.

Second-place Trabzonspor bagged 61 points in 30 weeks to chase the leaders.

They will take on Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on July 8 and must win this match to be hot on Başakşehir's trail.

The Süper Lig will conclude in three weeks as Başakşehir are currently pulling the strings to accomplish their goal.

"Now Trabzonspor and Başakşehir are in the race for the Turkish title," Başakşehir head coach Okan Buruk said in the post-match interview.

"If we won three matches, we would be the champions," Buruk told Turkish media.