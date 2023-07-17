Wildfires grip forests in Hatay, Mersin, Çanakkale

Wildfires have gripsed forests in threee Turkish provinces; Hatay, Çanakkale and Mersin on July 16.

Aerial response to the fires in Hatay, Mersin and Çanakkale resumed in the morning.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı said, 'we think that the fire in Hatay started because of the cleaning of the garden.'

Due to the fire, some villages in Mersin and Çanakkale were evacuated as precaution.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 2 people were detained in connection with the forest fire in Belen district of Hatay.

Yumaklı stated that 19 fires broke out yesterday, 16 of which were under control.