Wholesale, retail sector draws most foreign investment in April

ISTANBUL

The majority of equity capital inflows, totaling $477 million, were directed towards wholesale and retail trade, representing 55 percent of total equity capital inflows at $262 million in April, according to a report by the International Investors’ Association (YASED).

As wholesale and retail trade maintained its momentum, surpassing its previous cumulative performances, the information and communication sector (ICT) was the second most invested-in sector, with a 12 percent share, said the report.

FDI inflows into the wholesale and retail trade industry amounted to $442 million in the first four months of 2024.

Other sectors receiving significant investments included the manufacture of computers, electronic-electrical and optical equipment at 5 percent and the manufacture of transport equipment at 4 percent.

Capital inflows into the finance sector stood at $259 million in January-April, rising from $212 million in the same period of last year.

Foreign investments in the mining sector declined from $170 million to $167 million.

Largest investors

The U.K. was the largest investor for the month, contributing $134 million and accounting for 28 percent of the total equity capital inflows in Türkiye.

The United States held the second-largest share at 21 percent, followed by Israel at 10 percent and Germany at 9 percent.

The Netherlands’ share was 9 percent. The other largest investors included Switzerland, France, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland and Azerbaijan.

In April, European countries outside the European Union, which had a 10 percent share of Türkiye’s total equity capital inflows from 2002 to 2023, saw an increase to 34 percent, largely driven by investments from the U.K., said the report.

The EU’s share in capital inflows into Türkiye was 27 percent, whereas Middle Eastern countries accounted for 14 percent of the inflows.

In April, Türkiye recorded $477 million in equity capital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, $452 million worth of inflows through the sale of real estate to foreign nationals, and $353 million worth of inflows via debt instruments, said the report.

After factoring in divestments worth $4 million, the total FDI inflows for April were calculated to be $1.3 billion, it added.

The FDI earnings garnered in April 2024 corresponded to 24 percent of April’s current account deficit.

Türkiye’s current account deficit widened from $4.4 billion in March to $5.3 billion in April, according to the latest data from the Central Bank.

The FDI inflows for the first four months of 2024 amounted to $2.8 billion, marking a 29 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, said the association.