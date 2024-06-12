Wholesale, retail sector draws most foreign investment in April

Wholesale, retail sector draws most foreign investment in April

ISTANBUL
Wholesale, retail sector draws most foreign investment in April

The majority of equity capital inflows, totaling $477 million, were directed towards wholesale and retail trade, representing 55 percent of total equity capital inflows at $262 million in April, according to a report by the International Investors’ Association (YASED).

As wholesale and retail trade maintained its momentum, surpassing its previous cumulative performances, the information and communication sector (ICT) was the second most invested-in sector, with a 12 percent share, said the report.

FDI inflows into the wholesale and retail trade industry amounted to $442 million in the first four months of 2024.

Other sectors receiving significant investments included the manufacture of computers, electronic-electrical and optical equipment at 5 percent and the manufacture of transport equipment at 4 percent.

Capital inflows into the finance sector stood at $259 million in January-April, rising from $212 million in the same period of last year.

Foreign investments in the mining sector declined from $170 million to $167 million.

 Largest investors

The U.K. was the largest investor for the month, contributing $134 million and accounting for 28 percent of the total equity capital inflows in Türkiye.

The United States held the second-largest share at 21 percent, followed by Israel at 10 percent and Germany at 9 percent.

The Netherlands’ share was 9 percent. The other largest investors included Switzerland, France, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland and Azerbaijan.

In April, European countries outside the European Union, which had a 10 percent share of Türkiye’s total equity capital inflows from 2002 to 2023, saw an increase to 34 percent, largely driven by investments from the U.K., said the report.

The EU’s share in capital inflows into Türkiye was 27 percent, whereas Middle Eastern countries accounted for 14 percent of the inflows.

In April, Türkiye recorded $477 million in equity capital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, $452 million worth of inflows through the sale of real estate to foreign nationals, and $353 million worth of inflows via debt instruments, said the report.

After factoring in divestments worth $4 million, the total FDI inflows for April were calculated to be $1.3 billion, it added.

The FDI earnings garnered in April 2024 corresponded to 24 percent of April’s current account deficit.

Türkiye’s current account deficit widened from $4.4 billion in March to $5.3 billion in April, according to the latest data from the Central Bank.

The FDI inflows for the first four months of 2024 amounted to $2.8 billion, marking a 29 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, said the association.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

  2. Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

    Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

  3. EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

    EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

  4. Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

    Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

  5. Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

    Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Recommended
Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data

Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data
FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive

FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive
EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war

EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war
US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year

US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle

Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle
EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı

EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı
WORLD EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

The EU's top court fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿